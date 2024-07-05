Study links coffee, eggs, and white rice to elevated PFAS levels in humans

Researchers believe that contamination in coffee could come from the beans, water used in brewing, or the soil. Previous studies have identified PFAS in coffee filters, and paper cups or other food packaging commonly contain the chemicals as well. Photo: Collected from web

New research aimed at identifying foods with higher levels of PFAS has found that individuals consuming more white rice, coffee, eggs, and seafood tend to have increased levels of these toxic chemicals in their plasma and breast milk.

The study, which analysed samples from 3,000 pregnant women, is among the first to suggest that coffee and white rice may be more heavily contaminated than other foods. It also identified a link between red meat consumption and elevated levels of PFOS, one of the most common and hazardous PFAS compounds.

"The results definitely point toward the need for environmental stewardship, and keeping PFAS out of the environment and food chain," said Megan Romano, a Dartmouth researcher and lead author of the study. "Now we're in a situation where they're everywhere and are going to stick around even if we do aggressive remediation."

PFAS are a group of about 16,000 compounds used to manufacture products that resist water, stains, and heat. Often referred to as "forever chemicals" due to their persistence in the environment and their tendency to accumulate in the human body, PFAS have been linked to serious health problems, including cancer, birth defects, liver disease, thyroid disease, and reduced sperm counts.

While regulatory efforts have primarily focused on reducing water pollution, food is believed to be the most common exposure route. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has faced criticism for what some argue is a failure to adequately protect the nation's food supply.

Controversially, the FDA has altered its testing methods in ways that critics say obscure the presence of PFAS in food, despite what many advocates consider to be dangerous levels.

PFAS can contaminate food through various pathways. Researchers suspect that contamination in rice may originate from polluted soil or agricultural water. Non-stick cookware, which often contains these chemicals, and water used for cooking could also be sourced.

The study found higher PFAS levels associated with eggs from backyard chickens, which Romano suggested might be due to the birds being fed table scraps.

Additionally, PFAS-contaminated sewage sludge used as a low-cost fertiliser can pollute the soil from which chickens feed, and it has also been found to taint beef. The birds' feed might also contain these chemicals.

Regarding coffee, researchers believe contamination could come from the beans, water used in brewing, or the soil. Previous studies have identified PFAS in coffee filters, and paper cups or other food packaging commonly contain the chemicals as well.