Study finds antibodies in 98% of AstraZeneca vaccine recipients

TBS Report
02 August, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 12:40 pm

Blood clotting or any other such complex side effects were not observed during the study.

A health worker shows a vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Thailand start a mass inoculation at a gymnasium inside the Thammasat University in Pathum Thani, Thailand June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo
A health worker shows a vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Thailand start a mass inoculation at a gymnasium inside the Thammasat University in Pathum Thani, Thailand June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo
A study by the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) found antibodies in 98% of people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine.
 

The study on vaccines said that those who had been infected with coronavirus before and were vaccinated after recovery have been found to have high levels of antibodies in their bodies.

BSMMU released the study at an event on Monday morning.

Vice Chancellor of the University Prof Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed led the research titled "Haematological Parameters and Antibody Titre After Vaccination Against SARS-CoV-2".

The university's Pro-VC (Research and Development) Prof Dr Md Zahid Hossain, Pro-VC (Education) Prof Dr AKM Mesharroff Hossain and Chairman of the Department of Hematology Prof Dr Md Salahuddin Shah were the co-researchers in the study.

From April to July this year, 209 recipients of the Covid-19 vaccine volunteered for the study. Three-quarters of the study participants were male, and more than half were from the health care sector.

Of the participants, 31% have had Covid-19, while more than half were already suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma and other diseases.

However, no difference was observed in the production of antibodies after vaccination in those who suffer from such diseases. A total of 42% of participants reported side effects after vaccination, with mild symptoms in all cases.

Blood clotting or any other such complex side effects were not observed during the study.

In the study, no correlation between the presence of antibodies and side effects was found. Comparatively, more antibodies were found in those who previously had Covid-19.

This study provides evidence of the development of effective antibodies after vaccination in Bangladesh.

Further research is needed to review the change in the presence of antibodies over time, as well as the effectiveness of other vaccine antibodies included in the vaccination programme.

