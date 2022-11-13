Student's awareness can help prevent diabetes

Health

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 09:56 pm

Related News

Student's awareness can help prevent diabetes

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 09:56 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Most of the diabetic patients do not know that they have the disease, while most of them who know do not follow the rules to save themselves, academicians and researchers said on Sunday.

They stressed educating the youths on diabetes at an early age to save them from the disease.

They made the observations at the first-ever Diabetes Summit 2022 organised on Sunday in Chattogram.    

Referring to a study conducted on 11,952 people, Chattogram Medical College Endochrynology department head Dr Farhana Akter said that 61.5% of the diabetic patients were unaware of the disease while 35.2% took medicines regularly. But 30% of the patients had diabetes under control after taking taking medcations.  

"The major reason for uncontrolled diabetes is they do not follow the health guidelines to stay safe from diabetes. That's why we have taken the initiative to create awareness of diabetes among the students," she said. 

If the students are aware, they can help the older people at home and they too can remain safe from diabetes, she added.

A documentary presented at the summit showed that Chattogram is one of the three cities in the country with the highest number of diabetic patients, especially housewives.  

Diabetes and Hormone Disease Department of Chattogram Medical College, Enrich Lab of Chattogram Unievrsity, Disease Biology and Molecular Epidemiology Research Group and Public Health Department of Asian Woman University jointly organised the summit. 

Top News

Diabetes / awareness

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the absence of local factories, there’s not much else to do other than cutting down the palm trees, according to a palm tree planter. Photo: Sanjida Jui

Oil palm plantation: A hype that never came to fruition

10h | Panorama
Farzana retouching the model’s hair. Model: Rafina Tabassum Photo: Noor-E-Alam

Barberette: Striking hair colours are no longer a fantasy

14h | Mode
Musk’s liquidation of Tesla shares to pay for his new distraction cannot help but undercut the stock and also adds to the dissonance of his visionary statements. Photo: Reuters

Twitter is wrecking the Musk aura that fueled Tesla

14h | Panorama
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy

Not another Sabyasachi bride

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

1h | Videos
Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

1h | Videos
World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

3h | Videos
Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings