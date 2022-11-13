Student's awareness can help prevent diabetes

Most of the diabetic patients do not know that they have the disease, while most of them who know do not follow the rules to save themselves, academicians and researchers said on Sunday.

They stressed educating the youths on diabetes at an early age to save them from the disease.

They made the observations at the first-ever Diabetes Summit 2022 organised on Sunday in Chattogram.

Referring to a study conducted on 11,952 people, Chattogram Medical College Endochrynology department head Dr Farhana Akter said that 61.5% of the diabetic patients were unaware of the disease while 35.2% took medicines regularly. But 30% of the patients had diabetes under control after taking taking medcations.

"The major reason for uncontrolled diabetes is they do not follow the health guidelines to stay safe from diabetes. That's why we have taken the initiative to create awareness of diabetes among the students," she said.

If the students are aware, they can help the older people at home and they too can remain safe from diabetes, she added.

A documentary presented at the summit showed that Chattogram is one of the three cities in the country with the highest number of diabetic patients, especially housewives.

Diabetes and Hormone Disease Department of Chattogram Medical College, Enrich Lab of Chattogram Unievrsity, Disease Biology and Molecular Epidemiology Research Group and Public Health Department of Asian Woman University jointly organised the summit.