Stronger body, healthier heart?

If you consistently incorporate a 20- to 30-minute brisk walk or another form of moderate exercise into most days of the week, that's excellent. However, many people neglect this basic exercise.

Published on 28 February 28, 2022, in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, the study analyzed data from 16 previous studies to investigate the impact of various exercise types on longevity and the risk of mortality from heart disease or other health issues.

According to an article published in Harvard Health Publishing, the researchers discovered that individuals who engaged in half-hour to one full hour of strength-building exercises per week had a 10% to 17% lower risk of premature death compared to those who did not participate in any strength training.

Strength training benefits

Strength training improves health problems that contribute to heart disease risk, says Dr. Beth Frates, clinical assistant professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Harvard Medical School.

"In one of the long-term studies included in this analysis, researchers found that regular strength training lowered the risk of high blood pressure by 32% and the risk of metabolic syndrome by 29%," she says.

People with metabolic syndrome have at least three of these five problems: obesity, high blood triglycerides, low HDL (good) cholesterol, high blood pressure, and high blood sugar.

Don't assume you need to join a gym or buy weights to boost your strength. Body-weight exercises, in which you use your body itself as a weight, can be an especially convenient way to build muscle strength. They include challenging exercises such as pull-ups and planks, but also less intense ones, such as lunges and modified push-ups (see photos below for examples).

Exercises you can do anywhere

If you're new to this type of exercise, it's best to find a supervised program through a senior center, at a health club, or with a physical therapist — to learn proper form, which is key to avoiding injury. Check with your doctor first if you have heart disease.

Stationary lunge

Starting position: Stand up straight with your right foot one to two feet in front of your left foot, hands on your hips. Shift your weight forward and lift your left heel off the floor.

Movement: Bend your knees and lower your torso straight down until your right thigh is about parallel to the floor. Hold for a second, then return to the starting position. Try to do eight to 12 on each side, then repeat with your left foot forward. This completes one set. As you're able, aim for two to three sets, with a 30- to 90-second rest in between.

Bench push-up

Starting position: Place your hands shoulder-width apart on a bench (or desk, chair, or step). Walk your feet back so your body is at a 45° angle to the floor and forms a straight line from head to heels. Your heels should be off the floor.

Movement: Bend your elbows out to the sides and slowly lower your upper body toward the bench until your elbows are bent about 90°. Hold for a second, then press against the bench and straighten your arms to return to the starting position. Try to do eight to 12, which counts as one set. As you're able, aim for two to three sets, with a 30- to 90-second rest in between.