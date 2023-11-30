Stress at work takes a toll on the heart

A study tracked over 6,500 white-collar workers for a duration of 18 years, revealing two job-related conditions associated with increased cardiovascular risks

Photo: Unsplash
Individuals who experience particular forms of job-related stress are at an elevated risk of developing heart disease compared to those who do not encounter such stressors, according to a report published by Harvard Health Publishing. 

A study tracked over 6,500 white-collar workers for a duration of 18 years, revealing two job-related conditions associated with increased cardiovascular risks.

One was job strain, defined as high demands (such as having a heavy workload and tight deadlines) coupled with low control (for example, having little say in decision-making). The other, called effort-reward imbalance, occurs when a person's effort is high but their salary, recognition, or job security are low.

Compared with people who didn't experience work stress, men who reported either of those stressors had a 49% higher risk of heart disease. But their risk doubled if they reported both types. Among women, the results were inconclusive, which the authors say might reflect the fact that women tend to develop heart disease later in life than men. The men were also more likely to have diabetes, high blood pressure, and other factors that raise heart disease risk.

 

