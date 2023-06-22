Strength training: Way to living longer and better

Health

22 June, 2023, 12:50 pm
22 June, 2023, 12:50 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

For many, "exercise" means walking, jogging, treadmill work, or other activities that get the heart pumping. But often overlooked is the value of strength-building exercises.

According to Harvard Medical School, once a person reaches their 50s and beyond, strength (or resistance) training is critical to preserving the ability to perform the most ordinary activities of daily living — and to maintain an active and independent lifestyle.

Regular physical activity promotes general good health, reduces the risk of developing many diseases, and helps a person live a longer and healthier life.

The average 30-year-old will lose about a quarter of his or her muscle strength by age 70 and half of it by age 90.

"Just doing aerobic exercise is not adequate," said Dr Robert Schreiber, physician-in-chief at Hebrew SeniorLife and an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School.

"Unless you are doing strength training, you will become weaker and less functional," he added. 

What is strength training?

Strength training encompasses any of the following:

  • Free weights, such as barbells and dumbbells.
  • Ankle cuffs and vests containing different increments of weight.
  • Resistance (elastic) bands of varying length and tension that flex using arms and legs.
  • Exercises that uses body weight to create resistance against gravity.

How much does one need?

A beginner's strength-building workout takes as little as 20 minutes, and one won't need to grunt, strain, or sweat like a cartoon bodybuilder.

The key is developing a well-rounded programme, performing the exercises with good form, and being consistent. One will experience noticeable gains in strength within four to eight weeks.

Getting started

Buying one's own equipment is one option. Health clubs offer the most equipment choices. Books and videos can help to learn some basic moves and start developing a routine.

Many senior centres and adult education programmes offer strength training classes, as well.

However one may start, it should be taken slowly to avoid getting injured.

A new exercise plan should be discussed with a physician, and explain the level of workout one expects to achieve.

Mild to moderate muscle soreness between workouts is normal, but if it persists for more than a few days, then one should refrain from it. 

