Strategies to alleviate heartburn discomfort

Enduring heartburn can be a distressing experience, causing discomfort in the throat and a burning sensation in the chest. While some people might only suffer from unpleasant tastes, others endure varying degrees of pain in the stomach, neck, or esophagus, sometimes so severe that it resembles a heart attack.

"Heartburn can be quite uncomfortable and really affect your quality of life," states Dr Kyle Staller, a gastroenterologist and the director of the Gastrointestinal Motility Laboratory at Mass General Hospital in Boston.

Regardless of how heartburn manifests or how frequently it occurs, understanding how to respond to and alleviate these symptoms can be incredibly beneficial.

Is heartburn dangerous?

Although heartburn is generally not considered dangerous and is a common experience for millions of people every day, there are situations where it might signal a more serious underlying issue.

Certain severe medical conditions present symptoms similar to heartburn, including gallstones, stomach ulcers, angina (chest pain due to reduced heart blood flow), and even certain cancers such as esophageal cancer.

Dr. Jennifer Horsley-Silva, a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic, emphasises the importance of understanding the root cause of heartburn and seeking treatment for frequent episodes.

"This approach is not only crucial for alleviating symptoms but also for preventing potentially serious complications if left untreated," she advises.

Additionally, for individuals with chronic respiratory conditions, heartburn can be worrisome as it can worsen breathing difficulties or exacerbate conditions like asthma, warns Dr. Michael Fredericson, director of the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation division at Stanford University.

How to get rid of heartburn?

In most cases though, heartburn is not cause for serious concern, and there are many ways to avoid it and to get rid of it once it arises.

To prevent heartburn, Fredericson advises keeping a food journal to know which foods may have caused the burning sensation in the first place and then to avoid eating those foods. He also suggests not lying flat right after eating and to "resist the urge to overeat or eat quickly."

Some more long-term steps to avoid heartburn include losing weight if you are medically overweight and stopping smoking if you smoke as both excess weight and cigarette smoke can make heartburn symptoms worse or cause them to occur more frequently.

Matthew Hoscheit, MD, a gastroenterologist at the Neurogastroenterology & Motility Center at Cleveland Clinic, also suggests dietary restrictions for people who have experienced frequent heartburn before, including the avoidance of foods like "chocolate, fried foods and tomato-based products" if such foods have proven to be problematic for you.

And he suggests "reducing stress and getting enough sleep at night" as well.

When it comes to getting rid of heartburn once it starts, Hoscheit says that many people find heartburn relief through Alka-Seltzer and other over-the-counter antacid medications such as Tums, Mylanta or Rolaids. Stallar also suggests elevating your head "to keep stomach acid from flowing back into your esophagus" and to engage in light exercises or moving around to aid digestion.

Does drinking water help heartburn?

Another way to deal with heartburn when it arises is to drink water, milk, coconut water or herbal teas. Such liquids dilute irritants in one's throat and flush stomach acid back down into the stomach where it belongs.

While water is thought to be the best beverage to drink when it comes to dealing with heartburn, there are also several drinks that are important to avoid. Alcohol and citrus juices, for instance, should be avoided, and soda can especially exacerbate matters worse due to the effect carbonation has on the stomach.

No matter which steps you choose to take to prevent or treat heartburn, Horsley-Silva says that "understanding the cause of your heartburn can empower you to take proactive measures to prevent it from persisting or recurring."

