Stigma a major barrier for TB patients in Bangladesh: Study

A first-of-its-kind study in Bangladesh has revealed a concerning trend — around 28% of tuberculosis (TB) patients experience stigma during the crucial initial stages of their treatment.

This stigma discourages them from recognising symptoms, seeking care, and receiving an accurate diagnosis.

The research, titled "Exploring Tuberculosis-related Stigma in Bangladesh," was conducted by the National Tuberculosis Control Programme under the Directorate General of Health Services in collaboration with the International Centre for Diarrheal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b).

The findings were presented at a seminar held on Tuesday (23 April) at icddr,b.

Stigma is defined as the process of unfairly discrediting individuals, associating them with shame or worthlessness, or even perceiving them as dangerous.

The study, funded by the Global Fund, aimed to assess the extent and nature of stigma experienced by TB patients, their families, community members, and healthcare providers. It also examined how broader societal factors, such as policies and media portrayals, contribute to the stigma surrounding TB.

Conducted between July and December 2023, the research employed a mixed-method approach across urban and rural areas in Rajshahi, Sylhet, Chittagong, and Dhaka districts.

Researchers utilised the Stop TB Partnership's "TB Stigma Assessment Data Collection Tool," adapted to the Bangladeshi context. Participants included individuals diagnosed with TB within the last five years, their family members, community representatives, and healthcare providers.

The findings paint a concerning picture. The study revealed that approximately 22% of family members of TB patients also face stigma. Furthermore, 14% of patients and 11% of their family members experience stigma even within their homes. This underscores a critical lack of public understanding about TB symptoms and transmission methods.

The research also found that women with TB are disproportionately affected by stigma, leading to blame, harassment, and financial difficulties. Healthcare providers, meanwhile, grapple with challenges related to maintaining patient privacy and a lack of recognition for their efforts, which can be demotivating.

The seminar was attended by dignitaries from Bangladesh's healthcare sector. Dr Tahmeed Ahmed, executive director of icddr,b, emphasised the progress made in raising awareness about TB. "Once, people were afraid to talk about tuberculosis, but now the name of TB is heard in any part of the country," he said.