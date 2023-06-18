Snakebite kills 7,511 in Bangladesh each year: Study

Health

TBS Report
18 June, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 04:12 pm

Snakebite kills 7,511 in Bangladesh each year: Study

Every year, approximately four lakh people in Bangladesh fall victim to snakebites, resulting in a loss of over 7,500 lives.

One-fourth of snakebite incidents in the country involve venomous snakes, according to a study titled "National Survey on Annual Incidence and Epidemiology of Snakebite in Bangladesh".

According to the study, these snake attacks result in 10.6% physical disability and 1.9% mental disability among the affected individuals.

The findings of the NCDC 2021-2022 research were released at an event organised by the Department of Health at Hotel Intercontinental on Sunday (18 June).

Among the victims, approximately 10.6% reported experiencing mild to moderate physical disabilities, while 9.2% were diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, as per the study findings.

Furthermore, the study reveals that 95% of snakebite incidents occur in rural areas, and men are four times more susceptible to snakebites compared to women.

The study further noted that no anti-venom is produced locally despite high rates of snakebites and deaths from it.

Meanwhile, annually around 2,500 cows die due to snakebite in Bangladesh.

"This [death] is a huge number. We have a venom collection centre. Now we have to take measures to produce anti-venom," Health Minister Zahid Maleque said while addressing the event as chief guest.

At the event, a total of 17 studies on different non-communicable diseases conducted among the Bangladeshi population from 2021-2022 were shared.

