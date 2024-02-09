Smiles break through barriers: Free cleft lip-palate surgery camp brings joy to Sylhet

Two-year-old Nusrat Jannat flashes a victory sign alongside a member of the Rotaplast mission team, marking the success of her recent cleft lip surgery at Sylhet Women's Medical College Hospital. In total, 67 children and two adults have had their smiles restored through free surgeries organised by Rotaplast International, Chevron, and the Rotary Club of Jalalabad. Photo: Courtesy

Laughter echoed through the halls of Sylhet Women's Medical College Hospital on Thursday.

Burhan, a five-year-old boy, giggled uncontrollably in his mother's arms. Siddiqa, 11, and Nusrat, 2, and many others were all smiles – their parents too.

Burhan's mother, Samira Begum, beamed with joy, witnessing her son experience this simple pleasure for the first time.

"I have never seen my son laugh like this before. His cleft lip made it difficult for him to laugh. I couldn't afford the surgery. But here, we got it done for free. Now my son has a smile on his face."

Nazma Begum, whose daughter Siddiqa underwent cleft palate surgery, shared the story of their struggle. "My husband is a farmer and we couldn't afford the surgery. Now, the free surgery has restored the smile on our daughter's face."

Sixty-seven children and two adults have had their smiles restored after surgery at Sylhet Women's Medical College Hospital.

The free camp for cleft lip, cleft palate, and plastic surgery was organised by Rotaplast International, a non-profit body based in the United States. Financial support came from Chevron, a multinational energy company, while the Rotary Club of Jalalabad managed all arrangements.

A 20-member team from Rotaplast International participated in the 10-day-long 7th Rotaplast mission. The team included 12 doctors, six nurses, a therapist, and a Covid-19 safety officer from various countries, such as the United States, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands and Egypt. They stayed in Sylhet for an extended period and conducted free surgeries for patients.

Monir Mia, a driver, had his two-year-old daughter Nusrat Jannat, who was born with a cleft lip, underwent surgery through the programme. Holding his daughter in his arms, Monir expressed his gratitude. He is delighted that his daughter's cleft lip surgery was performed free of charge, ensuring she can now smile.

The organisers said one of the patients in the mission was a burn victim. The rest were cleft lip and cleft palate patients and patients born with syndactyly (fused fingers). They were given free surgery and plastic surgery.

Patients underwent screening for surgery in early January and the doctors arrived on 23 January. The surgeries were performed on 24 January. The programme was officially closed on 31 January. The organisers said each operation cost between Tk50,000 and Tk1 lakh.

Manzur Al Basit, president of the Rotary Club of Jalalabad, said, "This is the seventh time we have organised this programme. We are satisfied that we have been able to bring smiles to the faces of the patients. We hope to organise more such programmes in the future through Rotaplast."

Prof Dr Fazlur Rahim Kaiser, principal of Sylhet Women's Medical College, said, "Our doctors, interns, nurses and staff worked tirelessly to make this programme a success. Several of our operating theatres were also reserved for this. We want to be part of Rotaplast's future initiatives. We hope they will also organise their eighth mission in our hospital."

Muhammad Imrul Kabir, director (corporate affairs) of Chevron Bangladesh, was present as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the mission on 31 January. He said those who have been operated on in this programme will really have their lives changed. It will give them the opportunity to return to normal life and to use the possibilities offered in life.

He said Chevron Bangladesh is proud to be part of this life-changing programme as a component of its social investment initiative. "The main goal of our social investment programme is promoting education, health and economic development," he said.