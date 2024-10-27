Six more die of dengue, 1,248 hospitalised

Six more deaths due to dengue were reported in the 24 hours leading up to Sunday morning, raising the total fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 277 this year.

In the recent fatalities, two were reported in the Dhaka Division (excluding city corporations), with one each in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), Rangpur, and Barishal Division (also excluding city corporations).

During this period, 1,248 additional patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Of these, 278 dengue patients were admitted in Dhaka North City Corporation, while 167 were hospitalized in Dhaka South City Corporation.

Currently, 3,984 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country. Since January 1, 2024, a total of 56,911 dengue cases have been reported.

Last year was particularly severe, with 1,705 deaths recorded, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 318,749 recoveries in 2023.