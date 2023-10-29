Six dengue patients die, 1,818 hospitalised in 24 hrs

Health

BSS
29 October, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 07:53 pm

Related News

Six dengue patients die, 1,818 hospitalised in 24 hrs

During the period, 355 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city while 1,463 were admitted to different hospitals outside the capital city

BSS
29 October, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 07:53 pm
A mother ties the knot of her dengue infected sons longyi at a hospital in Dhaka. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
A mother ties the knot of her dengue infected sons longyi at a hospital in Dhaka. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Six dengue patients died and 1,818 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the last 24 hours till 8 am today.

"During the period, 355 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city while 1,463 were admitted to different hospitals outside the capital city," a press release from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

"This year, 1,463 deaths, the highest in a year since dengue was detected in 2000, were reported from dengue disease while 281 died last year," the statement added.

With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 2,67,680 the statement said, adding: "This year, some 2,59,544 patients were released from different hospitals out of the total patients."

On 20 September, Bangladesh witnessed 21 dengue deaths, the highest in a single day this year, and the nation also saw the same highest figure on 2 September.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue / Bangladesh / health

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new CBR is now more bike for the money, offering large dimensions, more safety features and a more finely tuned engine, especially in the Thai variant. Photos: Akif Hamid

2023 Honda CBR: Unleashing competence and comfort

6h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

The one where all our hearts break

4h | Features
Local industries of copper wire, aluminium utensils, brass items etc collect scrap metals from Becharam Dewri’s metal market and recycle them into raw materials. Photo: Noor A Alam

Becharam Dewri's metal market: Where dust is also a sellable product

9h | Panorama
Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hundreds of BNP Jamaat leaders and activists were arrested across the country, including Mirza Fakhrul

Hundreds of BNP Jamaat leaders and activists were arrested across the country, including Mirza Fakhrul

1h | TBS Today
Has world polarization become apparent in the Israel war?

Has world polarization become apparent in the Israel war?

26m | TBS World
Google commits to invest $2 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic

Google commits to invest $2 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic

7h | Tech Talk
What impact will supporting Israel have on U.S.-Arab world relations?

What impact will supporting Israel have on U.S.-Arab world relations?

9h | TBS World