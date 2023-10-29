Six dengue patients die, 1,818 hospitalised in 24 hrs

A mother ties the knot of her dengue infected sons longyi at a hospital in Dhaka. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Six dengue patients died and 1,818 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the last 24 hours till 8 am today.

"During the period, 355 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city while 1,463 were admitted to different hospitals outside the capital city," a press release from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

"This year, 1,463 deaths, the highest in a year since dengue was detected in 2000, were reported from dengue disease while 281 died last year," the statement added.

With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 2,67,680 the statement said, adding: "This year, some 2,59,544 patients were released from different hospitals out of the total patients."

On 20 September, Bangladesh witnessed 21 dengue deaths, the highest in a single day this year, and the nation also saw the same highest figure on 2 September.