Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex being upgraded to 100 beds: Health minister

Newly appointed Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen
Newly appointed Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen has said Chattogram's Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex is being upgraded to a 100-bed facility from the existing 50-bed one. 

While paying a visit to the health complex on Friday, he told journalists that necessary facilities for the trauma centre at the complex will be ensured for the treatment of patients with accident injuries.

Samanta Lal Sen visited Sitakunda as part of the health minister's visit to Chattogram. The minister also spoke to the patients. 

Lawmaker SM Al Mamun, Health Secretary Jahangir Alam, Director General of Health Khurshid Alam, Director (Administration) Dr Samiul Islam, Sitakunda's Upazila Nirbahi Officer KM Rafiqul Islam, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Noor Uddin Rashed were also present there. 

Samant Lal Sen said, "The Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex is located next to the highway and patients injured in accidents often come here. This is why there is a need for trauma centres." 

"Setting up a separate trauma centre is time-consuming and costly. So, instead of building a separate building, the operating theatre of the complex will be upgraded with necessary equipment," he added.  

To ensure necessary healthcare for any type of accident injured patient, the process of upgrading the hospital from 50 beds to 100 beds on a priority basis has already been started given the demand of the local lawmakers, he also told journalists. 

