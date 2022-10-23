Single-day dengue hospitalisations cross 1,000

Some 1,034 more patients were hospitalised with dengue in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning – making it the highest number of hospitalised dengue patients in a single day this year.

Earlier on Saturday (22 October), 922 patients affected with the mosquito-borne disease were admitted to the hospital.

During this period, one more dengue patients died, raising this year's death toll in Bangladesh to 113.

Of the new patients, 589 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 445 outside the capital, as per the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 3,493 dengue patients, including 2,286 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

Due to increasing pressure of dengue patients in hospitals, admission of dengue patients has started from Sunday in Dhaka North City Corporation Dedicated Covid-19 Hospital.

Brig Gen AKM Shafiqur Rahman, director of the hospital said in a press statement that DNCC Dedicated Covid-19 Hospital is ready round the clock to provide all types of tests, ICU services, and other services to dengue patients.

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.

34,063 dengue cases have been recorded so far, of which 27,458 have recovered.