Single-day Covid death count drops to 1

Bangladesh reported only one death from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours till 8am Thursday.

Besides, 237 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.21% after 19,544 samples were tested across the country.

Bangladesh reported two casualties and 235 cases on Wednesday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,907 and the case tally increased to 15,71,906 in the country.

Also, 231 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.71% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,863 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,044 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.