Shustho launches ‘Habit Building Challenge 2.0’ in partnership with TBS

Fitness startup 'Sustho', in collaboration with The Business Standard (TBS), has launched a mini fitness transformation challenge titled "Shustho Habit Building Challenge 2.0" (HBC 2.0) to inspire people to kick start their fitness journey.

Sustho made the announcement via a press release issued on Wednesday.

According to the release, once the participants register, a certified fitness coach will take a session to provide diet, workout and recovery guidelines for the 21-day challenge period. Participants will share their daily activities in the Shustho community.

Shustho team will also track the weekly progress of the participants to and from which the top three best health transformations will win cash prizes of a total of 10,000 BDT.

Registration for the fitness challenge has already begun and will receive applications till September 10.

Details of the challenge and registration can be found on the official Facebook page of Shustho, the release added.