Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

Health

TBS Report
25 June, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 03:09 pm

Related News

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

TBS Report
25 June, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 03:09 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Statins are drugs that can lower your cholesterol by blocking a substance your body needs to make cholesterol. These medications can also lower the risks of heart disease and stroke.

Well, can everyone take it? Can you take it?

According to a health report by the Harvard Medical School,  guidelines established by the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology say that doctors should determine the risks of heart disease before prescribing statins.

For healthy adults ages 40 to 75, the risks are assessed by taking into account the person's age, gender, race, total cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes, and smoking history.

"Statins are advised for people with a 7.5% risk for heart attack or stroke in the next 10 years," the report said.

Dr Christopher Cannon, a Harvard Medical School professor and cardiologist said, "Once you hit age 64, everyone meets the criteria based on age, not cholesterol. And it's not known if an otherwise healthy older adult with normal cholesterol would avoid heart attack with a statin, because no trial has studied that."

He, however, does not think that people with a 7.5% risk should get statins.

"Personally I will still look at that risk and add high cholesterol. So if the LDL is above 100, that's high, and a statin has been shown to help," explains Dr Cannon.

Statins are still recommended and prescribed routinely for all people with known heart disease, for people with very high LDL cholesterol (190 mg/dL or higher), and for middle-aged adults with type 2 diabetes.

At your next doctor visit, ask if statins would have a meaningful impact on your risk for heart disease and stroke. You should also ask what you need to do to reduce your risk.

A good start is to eat a diet low in salt and saturated fat and high in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and get 150 minutes each week of moderate-intensity exercise, such as brisk walking or swimming.

Top News

Cholesterol-lowering drug / heart diseases / stroke

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Lear’s macaws ( illegally imported birds and recently seized at the airport) were sent to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Gazipur, where they are currently kept in quarantine. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

Smuggled Lear's macaw in Bangladesh: Can the endangered birds return to the wild?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

A historical insight into Bangladesh through a trove of Bangabandhu’s speeches 

2h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Bentley Home: A new luxury furniture brand arrives in Dhaka

4h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Ease up your Eid ul Adha kitchen work with the right equipment

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Wagner boss abandons mutiny, leaving Russia

Wagner boss abandons mutiny, leaving Russia

32m | TBS World
How to tackle heatwave?

How to tackle heatwave?

6h | TBS Stories
Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

23h | TBS SPORTS
The errors that caused Titan to explode

The errors that caused Titan to explode

22h | TBS World

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month