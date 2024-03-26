Should I take a daily multivitamin?

Health

TBS Report
26 March, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 11:35 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

In recent findings published online by The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition on 18 January 2024, a clinical trial suggests that daily multivitamin-mineral (MVM) supplements may play a role in delaying cognitive decline among older adults. 

The study, which involved 573 participants, assessed cognitive and memory functions over a two-year period.

According to an article by Harvard Health, participants were randomly assigned to either a group receiving a standard daily MVM or a placebo, with neither group aware of which they were taking. 

Upon retesting after two years, individuals taking the MVM scored slightly higher on memory and cognitive tests compared to those taking the placebo.

These findings mark a shift in perspective for many healthcare professionals. Previously, the consensus leaned towards recommending MVMs primarily as a form of dietary insurance, particularly for individuals with potentially inadequate nutrient intake. 

However, this new evidence has prompted a reassessment, with some experts now advocating for a daily MVM for a broader demographic.

The article acknowledges the previous lack of definitive health benefits associated with daily MVM supplementation for people. However, based on the recent trial results, it is now suggested that a daily MVM may be beneficial for all individuals, citing its relatively low cost and safety profile.

Health experts emphasize the importance of selecting an MVM without iron unless specifically advised by a healthcare provider. Additionally, he recommends supplemental vitamin D intake, particularly for older adults, suggesting an extra 1,000 international units (IU) daily or every other day to address potential deficiencies. 

This recommendation stems from the challenges individuals face in obtaining adequate vitamin D from diet alone, coupled with concerns about sunlight exposure and skin cancer risk.

While acknowledging the abundance of supplements available in stores, experts urge caution, highlighting the lack of scientific evidence supporting many of these products' purported health benefits. He advises individuals to consult with healthcare professionals before incorporating any new supplement into their regimen.

 

