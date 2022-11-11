Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital in dark for 2 days as electricity cut off

TBS Report
11 November, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 11 November, 2022, 09:53 am

Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital in dark for 2 days as electricity cut off

Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal has been facing acute electricity crisis for two days now.

Three wards of the hospital have been cut off from power supply since Wednesday morning, according to patients of the wards.

The wards are Block G of male surgery 3 and 4, Block G of male surgery 1 and Block I eye male and have been out of electricity.

The patients have been facing tremendous problems due to the power crisis.

"We cannot even go to the washroom in the darkness as there is no light in the ward," said Naimul Islam, an attendant of a patient of the surgery ward.

"The patients were seen using charger lights and candles on Thursday night.

"We have passed Wednesday night the same way thinking that we would get electricity tomorrow but unfortunately we did not get electricity on Thursday," said Shafiqul Islam.

"We cannot inject patients properly due to a scarcity of light. It's very difficult for us to work without electricity," said a surgery doctor of the hospital.

Another doctor claimed that the hospital has been erecting a gate with crores of taka while it's wards have been running without power supply.

Doctors and nurses were seen working in the dim light of charger light which is very difficult for them.

There can be mistakes while treating patients under this insufficient light, they informed.

Director of the hospital Saiful Islam was unavailable for comment.

It is the only specialised hospital in Barishal division where normally 2,000 patients are admitted.

