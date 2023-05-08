Shastho Shurokkha Foundation urges for amendment approval the Tobacco Control Act

Shastho Shurokkha Foundation has urged the government to expedite the approval of the draft Tobacco Control Act in the National Parliament without delay.

This appeal was made during a press conference titled "Strengthening Tobacco Control Activities in Bangladesh" which was organised by Shastho Shurokkha Foundation at Tafazzal Hossain Manik Mia Hall of Jatiyo Press Club on Monday (8 May) morning.

During the conference, Shastho Shurokkha Foundation revealed that one of the key priorities set forth by the Prime Minister is to transform Bangladesh into a tobacco-free nation by the year 2040. To achieve this goal, the government has identified several areas for improvement, including modernising current tobacco laws to align with global standards.

As a result, the Ministry of Health has drafted a comprehensive amendment to the existing Tobacco Control Act, which is currently under review by the Cabinet Division. With this crucial step towards stronger tobacco control measures, Bangladesh is taking a significant stride towards a healthier and smoke-free future.

The proposed Smoking and Tobacco Products Usage (Control) Act Amendment includes complete ban on smoking in public places and public transport, ban on display of tobacco products at outlets, complete ban on 'Corporate Social Responsibility' (CSR) activities by tobacco companies, retail sale of bidi-cigarettes/ Banning the sale of unwrapped tobacco products, banning e-cigarettes and increasing the size of pictorial health warnings on tobacco product packets/boxes.

Shastho Shurokkha Foundation believes that passing the proposed amendment to the Tobacco Control Act will not only bring it up to global standards but also improve the image of the government. Furthermore, it will pave the way for protecting public health from the dangers of tobacco, reads a press statement.

The Chief Guest of the press conference, Chairman of the Bangladesh Parliamentary Forum for Health and Wellbeing Professor Dr Md Habibe Millat MP mentioned that the Ministry of Health has finalised a draft amendment to the existing Tobacco Control Act, in line with the the announcement of the Prime Minister and the recommendations of the Bangladesh Parliamentary Forum and Shastho Shurokkha Foundation.

Dr Millat urged the government to quickly approve and enact the amended Tobacco Control Act in the National Parliament, emphasising the importance of protecting the country's economy and public health.

During the press conference, specials guests Prof Dr Arup Ratan Chowdhury, a member of the National Tobacco Control Task Force Committee, and Nasir Uddin Ahmed, former chairman of National Board of Revenue (NBR) emphasised the grave danger tobacco poses to public health.

They also stressed that expediting the process of the proposed tobacco law amendment would be crucial in ensuring the protection of public health.

Dr Rumana Haque, a professor of economics at Dhaka University, presented the keynote of the press conference.

Dr Nizam Uddin Ahmed, executive director of Shastho Shurokkha Foundation chaired the press conference.

The conference was conducted by Director of Shastho Shurokkha Foundation Prof Dr Md Rafiqul Islam.

In 2016, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina announced her goal to establish a 'tobacco-free country by 2040' at the South Asian Speakers Summit.

To achieve this goal, she outlined three directives: the formation of a fund using Health Development Surcharge for a nationwide National Tobacco Control Programme, a simplified tax structure and strong tobacco tax policy, and the implementation of effective measures aligned with the WHO's FCTC to implement the Tobacco Control Act in line with SDG priorities.