Seven more dengue patients die in 24 hours

Seven more dengue patients have died in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 148.

During this period, 983 more patients were hospitalised with dengue fever showing an upward trend in the number of cases, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 532 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 451 in other districts.

A day ago, five patients died of dengue while 873 were hospitalised with the viral fever.

A total of 3,598 dengue patients, including 2,322 in the capital, have been undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the country.

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death from dengue this year.

The DGHS has recorded 39,007 dengue cases and 35,261 recoveries so far.

This year's dengue cases and casualties became the second highest since 2000 when the government formally started keeping records on dengue. In 2000, 5,551 dengue cases and 93 deaths were registered.

However, in 2019, the highest 1,01,354 dengue cases and 179 deaths were reported.

Experts attributed the lack of Aedes control initiative and the absence of a national vector control cell for the present scenario.