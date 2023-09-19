Seven dengue patients die, 3,027 hospitalised in 24 hours

Health

TBS Report
19 September, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 10:22 pm

Dengue patients under treatment at a city hospital. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Dengue patients under treatment at a city hospital. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Seven more dengue patients died and 3,027 were hospitalised across the country in the 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

With the latest figure, a total of 846 dengue patients have died in the country this year, making it the deadliest in the country's dengue history, while 1,73,795 have been admitted to hospitals, according to the state-run Directorate General of Health Services data.

Of the new hospitalisations, 849 were reported in Dhaka city and 2,178 from others parts of the country.

A total of 10,102 dengue patients, including 3,814 in Dhaka city and 6,288 outside the capital are now receiving treatment at hospitals, shows the DGHS data.

So far, 1,62,847 dengue patients have been released from hospitals this year.

Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have reported the highest number of dengue cases.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest annual tally until this year. Additionally, the health directorate recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

