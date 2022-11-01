Seven dengue patients die in 24 hours

Seven more dengue patients died in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 148.

During this period, 983 more patients were hospitalised with dengue fever as cases have continued to increase, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 532 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 451 outside the capital.

A total of 3,598 dengue patients, including 2,322 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death caused by dengue.

This year, the directorate has recorded 39,007 dengue cases and 35,261 recoveries so far.

This year's dengue cases and casualties became the second highest since 2000 when the government formally started keeping records on dengue. In 2000, 5551 dengue cases and 93 deaths were registered.

However, the highest 1,01,354 dengue cases and 179 deaths were reported in 2019.

Experts attributed the lack of Aedes control initiative and the absence of a national vector control cell for the present scenario.

