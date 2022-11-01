Seven dengue patients die in 24 hours

Health

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 06:49 pm

Related News

Seven dengue patients die in 24 hours

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 06:49 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Seven more dengue patients died in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 148.

During this period, 983 more patients were hospitalised with dengue fever as cases have continued to increase, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 532 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 451 outside the capital.

A total of 3,598 dengue patients, including 2,322 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death caused by dengue.

This year, the directorate has recorded 39,007 dengue cases and 35,261 recoveries so far.

This year's dengue cases and casualties became the second highest since 2000 when the government formally started keeping records on dengue. In 2000, 5551 dengue cases and 93 deaths were registered.

However, the highest 1,01,354 dengue cases and 179 deaths were reported in 2019.

Experts attributed the lack of Aedes control initiative and the absence of a national vector control cell for the present scenario.
 

Top News

Dengue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has warned investors of a “higher likelihood of a recession” and signaled a less hawkish approach is in the works. Photo: Reuters

Whatever you do, do not mention the interest rate pivot

5h | Panorama
Agroshift supplies RMG workers with agricultural products directly from the farmers. PHOTO: Agroshift’s Facebook page

Replacing middlemen: Will Agroshift's attempts at scaling up see success?

7h | Panorama
The school is built on a 785.32 square metre area provided by Shahabuddin Foundation. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Shahabuddin School and College: Painted in earthy hues with children in mind

8h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

How reliable is Bangladesh’s inflation data?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

21h | Videos
Halloween stampede in Seoul

Halloween stampede in Seoul

1d | Videos
T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

1d | Videos
Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

4
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

5
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due