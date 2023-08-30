Seven dengue patients die, 2,367 hospitalised in 24hrs

Seven dengue patients died and 2,367 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the last 24 hours till 8 am today.

"During the period, 899 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city while 1,468 were admitted to different hospitals outside Dhaka," a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

"This year, 576 deaths, the highest in a year since dengue was detected in 2000, were reported from dengue disease while 281 died last year," the daily statement of the DGHS said.

With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 1,21,500 the statement said, adding, "Some 11,2,478 patients were released from different hospitals this year out of the total patients."

"A total of 8,446 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. Of them, 3,908 are in Dhaka while 4,538 are outside of the capital city," it added.

According to the DGHS statement, among the total dengue positive cases, 46,011 are female and 75,489 are male. Of the total deaths, 333 are female and 243 male.

The authorities have recorded the highest number of dengue positive cases outside Dhaka in August this year meaning the mosquito disease gripped the entire country.

August has so far witnessed 69,668 dengue positive cases, the highest cases in a single month since dengue outbreak began in 2,000 in the country while 325 dengue-related deaths were reported in the current month, the DGHS statement said.

According to health experts, the vector-borne disease hit Dhaka city in 2000 subsequently the dengue positive cases were detected in Dhaka city only.

But the dengue disease is changing its nature and it is gradually spreading across the country, they said, adding all 64 districts of the country have witnessed dengue positive cases.

July alone recorded 43,854 dengue positive cases with 204 deaths, the DGHS statement read.

Talking to BSS, several entomologists said that dengue by now emerged as an epidemic as it spread all over the country but observed that the concerned agencies, particularly city corporations could not take required steps to annihilate mosquitoes.

According to hospital authorities, pressure of dengue patients have decreased slightly in healthcare facilities in Dhaka city meaning dengue situation is in decreasing trend in the capital city while the number of dengue cases are increasing outside Dhaka city.