SCB donates oxygen plant to TMSS Medical College & RCH

Health

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 07:55 pm

SCB donates oxygen plant to TMSS Medical College & RCH

Standard Chartered is the first bank in the nation to donate oxygen plants to three medical facilities

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 07:55 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (SCB) has recently coordinated efforts with TMSS Medical College & Rafatullah Community Hospital (TMC and RCH) to ensure that patients have access to life-saving medical oxygen at all times.

The onset and height of the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the urgent need for readily available and reliable oxygen for patients suffering from Covid-19 as well as those impacted by cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, along with other ailments.

To meet patient and hospital needs, Standard Chartered has donated a Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation Plant to TMC and RCH, reads a press release.

The oxygen plant's total installed capacity of 608 litres/minute will meet the needs of approximately 180 patients.

The newly inaugurated medical oxygen plant is the second of three to be donated to community hospitals around Bangladesh by the bank.

Once installed in all three locations, the total oxygen generation potential of the plants will exceed 1700 litres/minute and will serve up to 400 patients per day.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; Enamul Huque, managing director, head of Client Coverage, Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Bitopi Das Chowdhury, head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing; Prof Dr Hosne-Ara Begum, founder and executive director, TMSS Medical College and Rafatullah Community Hospital; and AFM Shahinul Islam, executive director, Bangladesh Bank, Bogura office were present to commemorate the inauguration of the PSA Medical Oxygen Generation Plant at the TMC & RCH premises in Bogura.

Other attendees included executives from both organisations, nurses, and doctors.

On the occasion, the bank's CEO said, "While the need for medical oxygen was felt profoundly during the Covid-19 pandemic, a steady supply of medical oxygen is a necessity for countless ailing individuals at all levels of the healthcare system. This is especially true in rural communities where access to medical care is limited, and resources are scarce. This plant will not only help TMC & RCH in their day-to-day operations, but it will also revolutionise the facility's ability to face future pandemics and provide best-in-class care."

Prof Dr Hosne-Ara Begum commented: "Establishing a self-sustained oxygen plant is vital to serve our patients at our 1,000 bed Rafatullah Community Hospital (RCH) and very recently established 250 bed TMSS Cancer Care Centre (TCCC) near the RCH premises who have been affected by different viral diseases. In alignment with our goals, Standard Chartered is working towards economic and humanitarian development. The establishment support of oxygen generator plan in Rafatullah Community Hospital (RCH) funded by Standard Chartered has created a great example for society."

"We, the management of Rafatullah Community Hospital and members of the TMSS family, are very grateful to Standard Chartered Bangladesh for always standing with humanity."

Earlier this year, in March, Chattogram Maa-Shishu O General Hospital was the first of three medical facilities to receive PSA Medical Oxygen Generation Plant from Standard Chartered Bangladesh," she added

TMSS Medical College and Rafatullah Community Hospital (TMC and RCH) was established in 1995 in Thengamara village by Dr Hosne-Ara Begum.

The medical facility was launched with the aim of delivering affordable and accessible health care services to the poor and rural peoples residing in Northern Bangladesh. 

