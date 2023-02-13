Info minister, BSMMU VC among others pledge to become organ donors

Health

TBS Report
13 February, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 03:34 pm

Related News

Info minister, BSMMU VC among others pledge to become organ donors

TBS Report
13 February, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 03:34 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dr Sharfuddin, Information Minister Dr Hasan along with BSMMU VC (Academic) Professor Dr AKM Mosharraf Hossain, VC (Research and Development) Professor Dr Md Moniruzzaman Khan, Proctor Professor Dr Md Habibur Rahman Dulal and many others have pledged to become organ donors.

They made the call on Monday while inaugurating the "Sarah Islam Cadaveric Transplant Cell" – named after Bangladesh's first cadaveric organ donor Sarah Islam Aishwarya - at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

BSMMU VC Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed and Sarah's mother Shabnam Sultana inaugurated the dedicated cell, located at the hospital's Room No 400 (cabin block), today morning (13 February), reads a press release.

A views exchange meeting was also organised marking the successful transplantation of 20-year-old Sarah's kidneys and corneas to four different patients. 

Sarah, young girl who paves way for posthumous organ donation in country

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud attended the event as the chief guest while Dr Sharfuddin, also the president of the National Cadaveric Committee, presided over it.

Bangladesh / Top News

BSMMU / organ donation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We are paying more attention to work-life balance than we used to do, and rightly so. Jacinda Ardern’s resignation is one of the latest examples. Photo: Bloomberg

Quitting while on top

2h | Panorama
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

5h | Panorama
From left: Rakin Absar, Saba Chowdhury, Iftekhar Rafsan, and Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed. Photo: Mahinuzzaman Piyan. Wardrobe: Ecstasy, ZarZain, Gorur Ghash. Makeup: Shamim

Young Hearts on love, commitment and heartbreak

1d | Mode
There are around a thousand active van pullers in Karwan Bazar. For each delivery, the vanwalas earn Tk150 to Tk200. Photo: Mumit M

An organised mess: The racing vanwalas of Karwan Bazar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

First ever flower festival kicks off in Chattogram

First ever flower festival kicks off in Chattogram

3h | TBS Stories
Journalist mentioned in Hindenburg report, speaks up

Journalist mentioned in Hindenburg report, speaks up

21h | TBS Stories
Who is Jason Mamoa targeting? FAST X Trailer review

Who is Jason Mamoa targeting? FAST X Trailer review

18h | TBS Entertainment
Spring Empire: surrounded by civic facilities

Spring Empire: surrounded by civic facilities

19h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

2
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

3
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

4
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday

6
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed