Info minister, BSMMU VC among others pledge to become organ donors

Dr Sharfuddin, Information Minister Dr Hasan along with BSMMU VC (Academic) Professor Dr AKM Mosharraf Hossain, VC (Research and Development) Professor Dr Md Moniruzzaman Khan, Proctor Professor Dr Md Habibur Rahman Dulal and many others have pledged to become organ donors.

They made the call on Monday while inaugurating the "Sarah Islam Cadaveric Transplant Cell" – named after Bangladesh's first cadaveric organ donor Sarah Islam Aishwarya - at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

BSMMU VC Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed and Sarah's mother Shabnam Sultana inaugurated the dedicated cell, located at the hospital's Room No 400 (cabin block), today morning (13 February), reads a press release.

A views exchange meeting was also organised marking the successful transplantation of 20-year-old Sarah's kidneys and corneas to four different patients.

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud attended the event as the chief guest while Dr Sharfuddin, also the president of the National Cadaveric Committee, presided over it.