Sales of non-prescribed antibiotics barred: Health minister

TBS Report
04 October, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 07:06 pm

Licences of drugstores will be cancelled if they are found selling antibiotics without a prescription from a registered doctor, Health Minister Zahid Malek said yesterday.

"No drug stores or any unregistered establishment can sell antibiotics without a doctor's prescription," the minister said at an inter-ministerial meeting on the prevention of widespread use of antibiotics. 

The health minister, who chaired the meeting said more than 15 lakh people are dying in the world every year due to the wrong use of antibiotics.

"The death rate is now increasing due to wrong application of antibiotics in Bangladesh. Antibiotics are being sold everywhere in the country," he said, adding, "Antibiotics are not sold anywhere in the world without the prescription of a registered physician."

Zahid Malek also said they are working to enact the "Medicines Act-2022".

"The act has been approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council. Once it is passed by the parliament, this law will be implemented and strict action can be taken against those involved in illegal practice of medicine and in adulteration in food items," he said.

"The widespread use of antibiotics in the country must stop now. Otherwise it will be another silent pandemic for us," the minister stressed.

