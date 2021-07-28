SAJIDA Foundation partners with DGHS to help battle surging rise of Covid-19 patients 

Health

TBS Report
28 July, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 02:15 pm

SAJIDA Foundation partners with DGHS to help battle surging rise of Covid-19 patients 

TBS Report
28 July, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 02:15 pm
SAJIDA Foundation partners with DGHS to help battle surging rise of Covid-19 patients 

SAJIDA Foundation has signed two Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) to help battle surging rise of Covid-19 patients in Chuadanga and Pabna districts. 

The first was signed at the office of Dr. A. S. M. Maruf Hasan, Civil Surgeon cum Superintendent,Sadar Hospital, Chuadanga (DGHS) and the other at the office of Dr. Saleh Muhammad Ali, Assistant Director (Acting), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHWF), Pabna town respectively on 17, 18 July.  

According to the agreements, SAJIDA will be responsible to deploy critical equipment, logistic support, an experienced pool of healthcare professionals and administrative staff to the 150-bed Sadar Hospital, Chuadanga (DGHS) and the 250-bed General Hospital, Pabna to assist in the care of COVID-19 patients. This includes, setting up ICU and HDU units with a team of 113people, at the two hospitals, over an initial 2 months, said a Press release on Wednesday. 

Dr. Md. Tariqul Islam, Director- Health, SAJIDA Foundation said "SAJIDA's medical team has amassed invaluable knowledge and experience whilst treating COVID positive patients since the beginning of the pandemic at SAJIDA Hospitals in Narayanganj and Keraniganj. We will leverage our experienceto tackle the adversities in Pabna and Chuadanga."

Zahida Fizza Kabir, CEO, SAJIDA Foundation, said "I thank DGHS and our partners for their support, faith in our team and enabling us to utilise our resources to serve those affected in Chuadanga and Pabna. Such collective action will bring meaningful difference in the ground."

SAJIDA Foundation is a value-driven non-government organization, established by Syed Humayun Kabir with a mandate to ensure health, happiness and dignity for all. 

SAJIDA is currently operating a 28-bed COVID-19 unit, with a 6-bed ICU and semi critical units with central oxygen supply at SAJIDA Hospital, Keraniganj. 

It has also deployed a 50-member healthcare team to support 250-bed General Hospital in Jashore.

Previously, operated a 50-bed COVID-19 dedicated hospital at Narayanganj under an MOU with DGHS to provide free treatment to 1,022 patients from March 2020 until January 2021.
 

