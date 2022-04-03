Saima Wazed becomes honorary teacher of BSMMU

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 02:49 pm

Saima Wazed Hossain.
Saima Wazed Hossain.

Internationally renowned autism specialist and prime minister's daughter Saima Wazed Putul has been made an honorary teacher at the Institute for Peadiatric Neurodisorder and Autism (IPNA) at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

She will take classes at BSMMU at her convenience when she arrives in the country, confirmed BSMMU Vice Chancellor Professor Md Sharfuddin Ahmed on Sunday.

Professor Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said, "Two months ago, at our last syndicate meeting, Saima Wazed was proposed to be made an honorary teacher of IPNA. She was later informed about it through a letter.

"She has accepted our offer. In the country, she will take classes and train the doctors of IPNA, and the teachers of the school for children with autism."

Saima Wazed is an expert on the World Health Organization's Mental Health Advisory Panel, she is the President of the National Advisory Committee on Autism in Bangladesh and Chairperson of Shuchona Foundation.

She is a specialist in Clinical Psychology and an expert on Neurodevelopment disorders and mental health.

Her efforts have led to international awareness, policy and program changes, and the adoption of three international resolutions at the United Nations and WHO.

According to a study by BSMMU, 17 out of every 10,000 children have autism-related disorders.

There is opportunity for education, training, treatment and research regarding autism. So no one should worry about them, and should use this opportunity.

