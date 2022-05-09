Russia to provide internships to Bangladeshi doctors

The Russian Ministry of Health will provide internships to practising doctors from Bangladesh in the country's leading medical and scientific centres.

Russia will provide full funding for these practices and educational activities, according to the Russian embassy in Dhaka.

Besides providing Bangladeshi specialists with living facilities at a minimum cost, language assistance is also being implemented.

The embassy also advised interested physicians to contact it to determine the basis for their internship, including the field of training (specialisation) and the list of required skills.