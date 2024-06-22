Russell's Viper: Health minister directs all hospitals to stock antivenom

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen has instructed all hospitals to ensure an adequate stock of antivenom and that it never runs out.

"As the health minister, I want to assure the public not to panic about Russell's viper. We have a sufficient supply of antivenom in our hospitals. I have given clear instructions that there must not be any shortage of antivenom under any circumstances," he said today (22 June) during a virtual meeting with health officials and doctors across the country.

During the meeting, Dr Sen discussed snake bites, specifically Russell's Viper, with various district civil surgeons and directors of medical college hospitals, and he inquired about the overall situation.

Furthermore, he emphasised the importance of quickly getting snake bite victims to a doctor.

"Prompt medical intervention can completely cure the patient," he said.

Dr Sen also stressed the importance of raising public awareness about snake bites.

"We have to make sure that snake bite victims are brought to the hospitals immediately," he said.

The health minister also urged civil surgeons and health department staff to coordinate with members of parliament in their respective areas to enhance their efforts.

The meeting was attended by Md Jahangir Alam, secretary of the Health Services Division, Professor Dr Rubed Amin, director of the Health Directorate, and other experts from the health division.