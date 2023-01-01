Rheumatic fever treatment neglected despite 26% people suffering

Health

TBS Report
01 January, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 11:38 am

Rheumatic fever treatment neglected despite 26% people suffering

Nearly 35 lakh people are suffering from bone erosions owing to the disease

TBS Report
01 January, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 11:38 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The attention given to rheumatic fever treatment is grossly inadequate in the country where nearly 26% people suffer with related ailments, health experts said at an awareness raising event on Saturday.

There are some government efforts to treat rheumatic fever but much more is needed from all parties, particularly the private sector, said Professor Dr Md Nazrul Islam while leading the discussion at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in the capital.

Rheumatic fever is widespread in the country and its continued untreated presence within a single body can even cripple the patient, he informed the present audience many of whom included patients with a history of sufferings.

Medical professionals and other players in the health sector are not putting proper emphasis in treating the disease and thus many a times it spreads unchecked in individual patients while the number of patients continue to grow. The number of dedicated doctors and affordable health facilities has to be increased to contain the crisis, Dr Nazrul Islam urged.

Among others reasons, financial hurdles patients face and lack of awareness are preventing early diagnosis and treatment.

Dr Md Enamur Rahman, state minister for disaster management and relief, said, the data presented at the event highlights a lot remains to be done to address the crisis. He lauded Dr Nazrul Islam's presentation at the event for depicting a realistic picture of the rheumatic demon.

As per the data presented at the awareness raising event, nearly 35 lakh people are suffering from bone erosions, 17 lakh from rheumatoid arthritis, 80 lakh from arthritis of the knee and 13 lakh from lumber arthritis or spondyloarthritis.

The diseases can be kept in check like blood pressure and diabetes but early diagnosis, proper and continued medication as well as healthy life-style is essential to meet the challenge, Dr Nazrul Islam recommended.

Dr Liaquat Ali, former vice chancellor of Bangladesh University of Health Sciences, and Southeast Bank Ltd Managing Director M Kamal Hossain were also present at the event.

Rheumatic fever / Health Sector of Bangladesh

