Research emphasizes UK-Bangladesh partnership in developing health professionals

Researchers have emphasised increasing public support for nurses and strengthening health professional education through international partnerships

Photo: Collected
Developing the UK-Bangladesh health alliance through higher education and partnerships to generate professionals and improve skills in the country's health sector, was recommended in a recent research.

At an event publishing the findings of the research, "Presentation of findings and recommendations and workshop: Examples of health partnerships and health professional education", the speakers also addressed priority recommendations on building resources and funding, increasing public support for nurses, and strengthening health professional education through international partnerships.

The research was a collaboration between the University of Manchester Tropical Health and Education Trust and IRD Global, funded by the British Council, said a press release from the British Council yesterday.

The researchers aimed to analyse documents, interviews, and observations to explore the extent of competency-based health worker education in Bangladesh, as well as identify barriers and facilitators to the establishment and maintenance of health partnerships between UK and Bangladesh health organisations.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, chief guest at the programme, said, "The research came as a response to the Bangladeshi High Commissioner to London, Saida Muna Tasneem's request with regard to training facilities for our nurses.

"As we enable them to upskill themselves through such an integrated facilitation process, I am sure they will pursue better careers outside Bangladesh, especially in the UK. This has been a great addition to our overall local medical education system, and we look forward with gratitude to similar partnership opportunities with the UK govt. and institutions."

British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson said, "The UK has always stood beside Bangladesh and other countries, ensuring ample creation and utilisation of development opportunities. UK's NHS, Health England, University of Manchester, FCDO Health team, and the British Council, along with Bangladeshi partners and stakeholders like the Ministry of Health, IRD, CIPRB, together, have created a great example of collaboration for the betterment of Bangladesh's health sector and medical education.

"I hope this research will help map how Bangladesh can assure improved quality and quantity of healthcare staff in the country, and eventually lead to recognition and accreditation on health qualifications."

Special guest at the event, Md Saiful Hassan Badal, secretary of Medical Education and Family Welfare Division at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said, "Eyeing the SDG 2030 objectives, the Bangladesh government has been actively accelerating for excellence in all of its major sectors, including the healthcare sector.

"In order for us to guarantee world-class medical facilities within the country, we must train our upcoming health professionals at par with global-standard systems. The research shall play a pivotal role in generating top skilled medical professionals who can enable Bangladesh to meet WHO set guidelines. Thanks to the British Council, the High Commission, and all involved in the process of making this research and training an exciting reality."

David Maynard, British Council director of education, was also present at the event where speakers presented their research findings.

