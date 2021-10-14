Renowned Senior Consultant in Respiratory Medicine joins Evercare Hospital Dhaka

Dr. Ziaul Huq
Dr. Ziaul Huq

Evercare Hospital Dhaka, the first and only JCI accredited tertiary care hospital in Bangladesh, has recently appointed Dr. Ziaul Huq as Senior Consultant in their Respiratory Medicine department, states a press release. 

Prior to joining Evercare Hospital Dhaka, Dr. Huq was serving in Barking, Havering & Redbridge University Hospitals, London as a Consultant Physician in Respiratory Medicine.

He has also worked in Whipps Cross University Hospital, UK in the Department of General Medicine; Croydon University Hospital, UK in the Department of General & Respiratory Medicine; Luton & Dunstable University Hospital, UK in the Department of General & Respiratory Medicine; and in King George Hospital, UK in the Department of General and Respiratory Medicine.

Dr. Huq has 25 years of rich experience in the field of General & Respiratory Medicine including more than 20 years in the United Kingdom. Before moving to the UK, he worked in United Hospital, Square Hospital and Apollo Hospitals Dhaka. 

Dr. Huq completed his MBBS from Dhaka Medical College followed by MRCP from the Royal College of Physicians, UK and FCCP from the American College of Chest Physicians.

Evercare Hospital / Respiratory Medicine

