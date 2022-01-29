Renata profits Tk275cr in H1

Renata Limited – a manufacturer of pharmaceuticals and animal health products – has reported a Tk275.23 crore profit, or a 13% year-on-year growth, in the first half of the current fiscal year.

The revenue of the company, which is making a substantial growth in recent times owing to a surge in demand for its products, also rose 6% to Tk1,542.87 crore.

In the 2020-21 fiscal year, it had touched the Tk500 crore-mark in profit for the first time since its inception and paid 145% cash, and 10% stock dividends to its shareholders.

In the October-December quarter of fiscal 2021-2022, the drug manufacturer posted a 7% growth in revenue and 16% in profit.

During the period, its profit rose to Tk135.57 crore, which was Tk117.08 crore a year ago.

The company started its operations in 1972 as Pfizer (Bangladesh) Limited.

In 1993, Pfizer transferred the ownership of its Bangladesh operations to local shareholders and the name of the company was changed to Renata Limited.

Renata Limited, which got listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) in 1979, is exporting drugs to 27 countries.

Till December 2021, sponsor and directors held 51.27%, institutional investors 20.72%, foreign investors 22.77%, and general investors 5.24% of the shares in the company.

On 27 January, its share price was Tk1,332 each.