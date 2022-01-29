Renata profits Tk275cr in H1

Health

TBS Report
29 January, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 08:53 pm

Related News

Renata profits Tk275cr in H1

TBS Report
29 January, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 08:53 pm
Renata profits Tk275cr in H1

Renata Limited – a manufacturer of pharmaceuticals and animal health products – has reported a Tk275.23 crore profit, or a 13% year-on-year growth, in the first half of the current fiscal year.

The revenue of the company, which is making a substantial growth in recent times owing to a surge in demand for its products, also rose 6% to Tk1,542.87 crore.

In the 2020-21 fiscal year, it had touched the Tk500 crore-mark in profit for the first time since its inception and paid 145% cash, and 10% stock dividends to its shareholders.

In the October-December quarter of fiscal 2021-2022, the drug manufacturer posted a 7% growth in revenue and 16% in profit.

During the period, its profit rose to Tk135.57 crore, which was Tk117.08 crore a year ago.

The company started its operations in 1972 as Pfizer (Bangladesh) Limited.

In 1993, Pfizer transferred the ownership of its Bangladesh operations to local shareholders and the name of the company was changed to Renata Limited.

Renata Limited, which got listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) in 1979, is exporting drugs to 27 countries.

Till December 2021, sponsor and directors held 51.27%, institutional investors 20.72%, foreign investors 22.77%, and general investors 5.24% of the shares in the company.

On 27 January, its share price was Tk1,332 each.

Economy / Top News

Renata Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

5h | Interviews
NZXT is challenging the idea that Windows-based desktops cannot look as good as Macs. Photo: Bloomberg

NZXT is using Apple’s playbook to reinvent PC design

6h | Panorama
Male and female (top) Cotton Pygmy-goose. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Cotton Pygmy-goose: Will we soon see no ‘Bali-Hash’ in Bangladesh!

8h | Panorama
Agritech startups have tried to introduce newer technologies, although these attempts have hardly seen any success due to low profitability in the sector. Photo: iPage

The problem with agritech startups in Bangladesh

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rajshahi's historical and cultural heritage in sketches

Rajshahi's historical and cultural heritage in sketches

1h | Videos
Mysterious objects in space have been amazed scientists

Mysterious objects in space have been amazed scientists

2h | Videos
How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

2d | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

4
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP