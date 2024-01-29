Relatives vandalise Bangabandhu Memorial Hospital after child's death

Relatives carried out vandalism at Bangladesh Bangabandhu Memorial Hospital in Chattogram (BBMH) after a 1.5-year-old boy died at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of the hospital last night.

The family members blamed medical negligence for the death of Raihan Hasan, who was admitted to the hospital with a cold-related disease on Sunday afternoon.

Raihan's aunt, Nargis Akhtar, said the child's condition continued to deteriorate rapidly despite the hospital staff administering oxygen.

She mentioned that the family members were denied access to the child.

The victim's cousin, Yasin Arafat, alleged that Raihan's condition worsened under the hospital's care.

BBMH Director Prof Dr Bodiul Alam said, "If there is any medical negligence behind the death of the child, the deceased's family could file a complaint. I do not say that doctors do not make any mistakes, but they do not neglect their duties. If there was any wrong treatment, the authority could find it out through investigation.

However, he continued, instead of filing a complaint, the relatives of the deceased vandalised the hospital and assaulted the doctors and nurses.

Regarding the treatment of the child, he said, "Before bringing the child to BBMH, the family took him to three doctors who clearly wrote in the prescriptions that the child's condition was critical and recommended admitting him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. Our on-duty doctors informed the family of the matter and then admitted the child around 1 pm."

The child succumbed to his illness around 9 pm, he added.

When contacted, Khulshi Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Neamat Ullah said the father of the deceased took the dead body home without filing any complaint at the police station. Upon receiving a call, we visited the hospital last night, he added.