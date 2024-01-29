Relatives vandalise Bangabandhu Memorial Hospital after child's death

Health

TBS Report
29 January, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 09:34 pm

Related News

Relatives vandalise Bangabandhu Memorial Hospital after child's death

One and a half year old Raihan Hasan was suffering from cold-related disease, says family member.

TBS Report
29 January, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 09:34 pm
Relatives vandalise Bangabandhu Memorial Hospital after child&#039;s death

Relatives carried out vandalism at Bangladesh Bangabandhu Memorial Hospital in Chattogram (BBMH) after a 1.5-year-old boy died at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of the hospital last night.

The family members blamed medical negligence for the death of Raihan Hasan, who was admitted to the hospital with a cold-related disease on Sunday afternoon.

Raihan's aunt, Nargis Akhtar, said the child's condition continued to deteriorate rapidly despite the hospital staff administering oxygen.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

She mentioned that the family members were denied access to the child.

The victim's cousin, Yasin Arafat, alleged that Raihan's condition worsened under the hospital's care.

BBMH Director Prof Dr Bodiul Alam said, "If there is any medical negligence behind the death of the child, the deceased's family could file a complaint. I do not say that doctors do not make any mistakes, but they do not neglect their duties. If there was any wrong treatment, the authority could find it out through investigation.

However, he continued, instead of filing a complaint, the relatives of the deceased vandalised the hospital and assaulted the doctors and nurses.

Regarding the treatment of the child, he said, "Before bringing the child to BBMH, the family took him to three doctors who clearly wrote in the prescriptions that the child's condition was critical and recommended admitting him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. Our on-duty doctors informed the family of the matter and then admitted the child around 1 pm."

The child succumbed to his illness around 9 pm, he added.

When contacted, Khulshi Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Neamat Ullah said the father of the deceased took the dead body home without filing any complaint at the police station. Upon receiving a call, we visited the hospital last night, he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh Bangabandhu Memorial Hospital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Vera Ink x Akangkha introduces Gratitude Journal for mindful living

11h | Brands
WCNSF: Gaza&#039;s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family. Photo: Reuters

Imagine

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

2h | Videos
What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

1h | Videos
The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

4h | Videos
Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

5h | Videos