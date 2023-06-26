Regular exercise boosts lifespan and overall health, study finds

A recent study by the Harvard Medical School has highlighted that engaging in an exercise programme can significantly enhance lifespan and overall health, irrespective of genetic predispositions. Regardless of age, regular physical activity has been found to safeguard against numerous chronic health conditions, including cardiovascular disease.

The study further reveals that exercise aids in weight management, and improves blood pressure, lipid levels, clotting factors, inflammation, and the health of blood vessels.

According to the findings, physical activity can also reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by increasing the sensitivity of muscle cells to insulin. In fact, the federal Diabetes Prevention Program demonstrated that modest lifestyle modifications led to a remarkable 58% delay or prevention in the onset of type 2 diabetes, surpassing the efficacy of the diabetes drug metformin.

Additionally, exercise has been shown to counterbalance the tendency of low-fat, lower-calorie diets to diminish HDL cholesterol levels, particularly among women. The renowned Stanford Weight Control Project discovered that women following a low-fat diet experienced a 7% decrease in HDL levels over a year. However, those who combined a healthy diet with exercise—approximately 8 miles of walking or jogging per week—saw an increase in their HDL levels while simultaneously shedding pounds and lowering their total and LDL cholesterol levels. In men, a low-fat diet had no impact on HDL levels, but when coupled with exercise, substantial increases were observed.

Furthermore, even individuals with pre-existing heart disease can significantly reduce their cardiovascular risk by making slight improvements in their physical fitness levels. However, it is crucial for those with heart problems or individuals who experience chest pain during exercise to consult their doctors before commencing an exercise regimen. To minimize the risks associated with physical activity, it is recommended to start gradually, avoid overexertion, and promptly seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms such as chest pains, leg cramps, undue shortness of breath, palpitations, or light-headedness. A thorough evaluation by a healthcare professional is essential, as these symptoms may indicate a disorder related to the heart, lungs, nervous system, or blood vessels.

To determine the appropriate amount of exercise, the 2008 Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommend engaging in at least 150 minutes (2 hours and 30 minutes) of moderate-intensity physical activity per week, or 75 minutes (1 hour and 15 minutes) of vigorous-intensity activity. Alternatively, a combination of moderate and vigorous aerobic exercise can also be pursued.

Before embarking on an exercise program, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare provider. However, for most individuals, starting an exercise routine can be considered safe if they can truthfully answer "no" to the following questions:

Has your doctor ever suggested that you have heart trouble?

Do you frequently experience heart and chest pain?

Do you often feel faint or experience severe dizziness?

Has your doctor ever diagnosed you with high blood pressure?

Has your doctor ever informed you about a bone or joint problem, such as arthritis, that could be aggravated or worsened by exercise?

Are you over 65 years old and unaccustomed to vigorous exercise?

Is there any other undisclosed reason why you should refrain from exercising?

If any of these questions are answered affirmatively, it is crucial to consult a physician before engaging in exercise. In such cases, a medical history will be taken, a physical examination will be conducted, and individuals over the age of 35 who lead a sedentary lifestyle may be advised to undergo an ECG to identify potential signs of subtle coronary artery disease, abnormal heart size, or abnormal heart rhythms.

This study underscores the importance of incorporating regular exercise into one's daily routine to promote longevity and enhance overall well-being. The evidence suggests that physical activity not only offers protection against various chronic health conditions but also provides significant benefits for individuals with existing health issues.

By following the recommended guidelines of engaging in moderate-intensity physical activity for at least 150 minutes per week or vigorous-intensity activity for 75 minutes per week, individuals can experience substantial improvements in their cardiovascular health, blood pressure, lipid levels, and insulin sensitivity.

However, it is crucial to prioritize personal safety and consult with a healthcare professional before starting an exercise program. Medical supervision is especially important for individuals with a history of heart trouble, chest pain, high blood pressure, bone or joint problems, or those who are not accustomed to vigorous exercise and are above the age of 65.

By taking precautionary measures, starting gradually, and seeking medical attention when necessary, individuals can reap the countless benefits of exercise while minimizing potential risks. Remember, a doctor's evaluation can help identify underlying conditions and ensure a safe and effective exercise routine.