BMDC suspends doctor's registration over child's death

TBS Report
24 June, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 10:07 pm

Dr BK Das will not be able to introduce himself as a physician during the suspension period.

Representational image of a newborn, Photo: Pexels
The Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) has imposed a six-month suspension of the registration of a doctor at a private hospital in Dhaka over the death of a child in 2021.
 
Dr Bijoy Krishna Das of Care Hospital faced suspension for his negligence during a plastic surgery that led to the death of a child in 2021, according to an official order issued on 21 June, signed by BMDC registrar Dr Md Liakat Hossain.  
 
According to the notice, Dr BK Das, effective from 22 June, will neither have the authority to provide treatment, conduct or consult in any surgical operation during the suspension period. He will not be able to introduce and identify himself as a physician.
 
The baby named Azaan was shifted to the post-operative unit after the surgery on 22 August afternoon in 2021. He was bleeding from his nose and mouth there. But, no doctor was on duty there at that time. He died at 11:30 pm.
 
The parents of the child filed a complaint against the doctor with the BMDC, the civil surgeon of Dhaka district, and the director general of the Directorate General of Health Services on 29 August of the same year.
 
According to the order, the council's investigation found the plastic surgeon's negligence led to the death of an 11-month-old child after having cleft surgery.
 
After a thorough investigation, BMDC found negligence on Dr BK Das's part and then suspended his registration for the next six months, BMDC notice said.

