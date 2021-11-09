Red Crescent Society donates 2 lakh vaccine doses to health ministry 

Health

TBS Report
09 November, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2021, 07:51 pm

"Each dose of vaccine is important to us. The vaccines provided by the Red Crescent will contribute to the government's vaccination campaign," said Lokman Miah, upon receiving the consignment.

A nurse holds a vial of China&#039;s Sinopharm coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a health center in Caracas, Venezuela March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
A nurse holds a vial of China's Sinopharm coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a health center in Caracas, Venezuela March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) donated 2 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccines to the health ministry. 

Lokman Hossain Mia, senior secretary at the Health Services Division (HSD), received the jabs on behalf of the ministry today. 

"Each dose of vaccine is important to us. The vaccines provided by the Red Crescent will contribute to the government's vaccination campaign," said Lokman Miah, upon receiving the consignment.

He remarked, "Bangladesh has become noteworthy across the world through its vaccination campaign." 

"Almost eight lakh doses of Covid vaccines have already been administered among people in the country and three lakh doses will be inoculated every month from now on," he stated.

On the occasion, HSD Additional Secretary Mujibul Haque, Head of Delegation at BDRCS Sanjib Kafli, Health Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League Rokeya Sultana and Secretary General of BDRCS were also present. 

