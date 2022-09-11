Record single-day dengue hospitalisations this year

Bangladesh recorded 360 dengue patient hospitalisations in 24 hours until Sunday morning, the highest single-day count for this year.

In the last 24 hours, one more person died from dengue, while the viral infection continues to increase across the country.

The latest death was reported from Cox's Bazar.

This year so far, the mosquito-borne viral disease has killed 33 people. Of them, 13 died in Dhaka city, 16 in Cox's Bazar, three in Barishal, and one in Chattogram.

Currently, 239 new patients are admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 121 outside Dhaka, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 1,128 dengue patients, including 893 in the capital, are now being treated at hospitals across the country.

At least 8,750 dengue patients were admitted to health facilities across the country this year. Of them, 7071 or 80.81 percent were hospitalised in the capital.

The first 11 days of September saw 2,569 dengue patients hospitalised in a rising trend of dengue infections.

The highest hospitalisations in a month, 3,521, were reported in August, 1,571 in July, 737 in June, 163 in May, 126 in January, 23 in April, and 20 each in February and March, according to DGHS official data.

One died of dengue in June, nine in July, 11 in August, and 12 in the first 11 days of September.