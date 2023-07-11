Record 7 die, 1,054 dengue patients hospitalised in a day

Seven more dengue patients died and 1,054 were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning, which is the highest in a single day this year.

The latest figures bring the total number of dengue deaths this year to 83 and cases to 10,455, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the fatalities this year, 36 patients died in the last 11 days of July.

On Tuesday, 628 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 424 in the rest of the country.

A total of 3,303 dengue patients, including 2,306 in Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 14897 dengue cases and 11,511 recoveries.

Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have the highest number of dengue cases.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.