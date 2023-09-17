Record 3,122 dengue cases reported in 24 hours with 18 more deaths

At least 3,122 dengue patients were hospitalised in the past 24 hours till Sunday morning, which is the highest single day cases this year.

The new detections pushed the caseload from the mosquito-borne disease this year to 1,67,684.

Earlier, on 10 September, the highest 2,993 dengue patients were hospitalised in a day.

Also, 18 more deaths were reported from dengue during the period, raising the death toll to 822 this year.

Of the new patients, 849 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 2,273outside Dhaka City, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

So far, 1,56,425 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.

Last year, hospitals up and down the country reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the highest since the record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 2000.

Bangladesh witnessed over 1,00,000 dengue hospitalisation in 2019, which stands as the record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded as 179.