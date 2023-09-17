Record 3,122 dengue cases reported in 24 hours with 18 more deaths

TBS Report
17 September, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 08:34 pm

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

At least 3,122 dengue patients were hospitalised in the past 24 hours till Sunday morning, which is the highest single day cases this year.

The new detections pushed the caseload from the mosquito-borne disease this year to 1,67,684. 

Earlier, on 10 September, the highest 2,993 dengue patients were hospitalised in a day.

Also, 18 more deaths were reported from dengue during the period, raising the death toll to 822 this year.

Of the new patients, 849 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 2,273outside Dhaka City, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

So far, 1,56,425 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.

Last year, hospitals up and down the country reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the highest since the record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 2000. 

Bangladesh witnessed over 1,00,000 dengue hospitalisation in 2019, which stands as the record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded as 179.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

Through these misogynistic posts, Sakib unmistakably revealed the ideology he adheres to. Photo: ACC

'If the wife works, the society is destroyed': Delving deep into the maze of misogyny

46m | Panorama
Photo: Photo Credit: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Dal Lake: Beyond imagination

3h | Features
Tangia Zaman Methila, in her statement, look with hair extension at the Cannes Festival Photo courtesy: Rony Rezaul

Taking the ‘short hair, don’t care’ quip to another level with hair extensions

5h | Mode
Sketch: Touseful Isalm. Photo: Nayem Ali

Maqbool Fida Husain: Following the footsteps of a renaissance man

5h | Features

