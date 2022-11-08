Record 182 dengue deaths reported in 2022

Bangladesh reported five new deaths from dengue taking the total to 182 this year and 820 cases of hospitalisation in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday (8 November).

With the latest addition, this year's dengue cases and casualties became the highest since 2000 when the government formally started keeping records on dengue.

Earlier in 2019, the country set a record registering 1,01,354 dengue cases and 179 deaths from the viral fever.

In 2000, the health authorities recorded 5,551 dengue cases and 93 deaths.

Of the new cases, 450 patients were hospitalised in Dhaka and 370 in the rest of the country.