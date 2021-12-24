Rashed Rabbi elected President, Mainul Hasan GS of BHRF

TBS Report
24 December, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2021, 05:49 pm

Rashed Rabbi of Daily Amader Somoy has been elected President and Mainul Hasan Sohel of the daily Inqilab as General Secretary of the Bangladesh Health Reporters' Forum (BHRF) for the 2022-2023 session.  

The new committee was announced at BHRF's bi-annual general meeting held at capital's Peking Garden on Friday (December 24) morning. 

From the meeting, the BHRF urged the Health Ministry to be more information friendly.

Labuni Guha Roy of Baishakhi Television and Sebika Debnath of Daily Bhorer Kagoj have been elected vice-presidents of the newly formed committee.

The other office-bearers include joint secretary Diner Sultana (Bangladesh Television),  organising secretary Mahmud Komol (Massranga Television), treasurer Byazid Munshi (Bhorer Dak), publicity and publication secretary Tawsia Tajmim (The Business Standard).

The members of the executive committee are Toufiq Maruf (Daily Times of Bangladesh), Shishir Moral (daily Prothom Alo), Jannatul Bakeya Keka (Channel I), Ainal Hossain (Ajker Patrika), Farid Uddin (Daily Manabzamin), Jakia Ahmed (Bangla Tribune) and Hasan Misbah (Independent Television).
 

