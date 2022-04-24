Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Bandarban most affected by malaria: DGHS

Health

TBS Report
24 April, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 04:09 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Getty Images via BBC
Representational Image. Photo: Getty Images via BBC

Malaria has grasped 72 upazilas of 13 districts across the country.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the infection and death rates are the highest in the Chattogram Hill Tracts.

Almost all of those infected with malaria - around 94% - are hailed from three hilly districts - Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Bandarban, the DGHS disclosed during a press briefing on Sunday marking the World Malaria Day.

Treatment for malaria is being served at the doorstep of those living in the malaria-affected areas. Besides, the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), along with four other NGOs, has formed a consortium to combat malaria in the country, reads a DGHS press release.

The financial support from Global Fund to fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria has made fighting malaria easier for Bangladesh, it added.

As part of the effort to combat malaria, Insecticide-treated Nets (ITNs) are being distributed among the population of the malaria-prone areas. Since 2008, some 12.7 million free ITNs have been distributed.

ITNs have also been distributed at the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar. Moreover, prompt medical service is being provided to the vulnerable community to combat the malaria outbreak.

It was noted in the press release that awareness raising campaigns - such as giving announcements about how to prevent malaria and where to seek medical help - are being conducted throughout the country.

In 2021, the number of malaria-infected patients was 7,294 and nine people died.

The slogan for this year's World Malaria Day on 25 April is "Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives".

