Rally, scientific seminar to prevent cervical cancer held at Labaid Hospital

The Obstetrics & Gynaecology department of Labaid Specialised Hospital organised a rally, scientific seminar and mass-vaccination programme to fight against cervical cancer on Thursday (26 January) on the occasion of awareness building month against cervical cancer.

The program was supported by Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The programme highlights the risk of cervical cancer and its prevention.

In the morning, Chief Consultant of Department of Obs and Gynae, Labaid Specialised hospital, Prof Maj (retd) Laila Arjumand Banu, Director of Labaid Group Shuchrita Ahmed, Prof Afzalunnessa Chowdhury, along with numerous physicians and medical students participated in the rally.

After the rally session, cervical cancer-protecting vaccine 'Papilovax', produced by Incepta, was injected to women under mass-vaccination programme.

Afterwards, a scientific seminar took place at Dr Mahbubul Islam Auditorium chaired by Chief Consultant of Gynaecology and Obstetrics Department, Prof (retd) Laila Arjumand Banu.

Prof Rahima Begum, senior consultant, Gynaecology and Obstetrics Department, Labaid Specialised Hospital and Prof Sabera Khatun, founder chairman, Gyno-Oncologist Department, BSMMU; Prof Mariam Farooqui Sathi, senior consultant, Gynaecology and Obstetrics Department and Fertility Centre, spoke as panel experts.

Prof Afzalunnessa Chowdhury and Dr Mahbuba presented the overview on cervical cancer.

Dr Nahid Sultana Juthi moderated the programme and Homaira Fatema, senior brand manager, spoke on behalf of Incepta.

Dr Shaila Azmeri and Farida Begum, DGM, Hospital operation, Labaid and CEO of Labaid played important roles in making the whole programme successful.