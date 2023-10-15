Quintuplets: 3 more die, leaving just one survivor at DMCH

Three more children of the 22-year-old woman, who gave birth to five babies at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Thursday, died at the hospital.

Only one baby is alive and she is now undergoing treatment at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the hospital. But her condition is also stated to be critical.

Of the deceased, one newborn died on Thursday while the other two died on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, 22-year-old Mansura Begum gave birth to quintuplets at the hospital. Of them, four were baby girls and another was a boy.

DMCH Indoor Medical Officer Sabiha Sultana said a newborn baby girl died shortly after birth. The remaining four children were kept in the neonatal unit.

Quintuplets usually occur naturally in 1 out of 55 million births.