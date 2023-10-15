Quintuplets: 3 more die, leaving just one survivor at DMCH

Health

UNB
15 October, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 09:52 pm

Related News

Quintuplets: 3 more die, leaving just one survivor at DMCH

Earlier on Thursday, 22-year-old Mansura Begum gave birth to quintuplets at the hospital

UNB
15 October, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 09:52 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Three more children of the 22-year-old woman, who gave birth to five babies at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Thursday, died at the hospital.

Only one baby is alive and she is now undergoing treatment at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the hospital. But her condition is also stated to be critical.

Of the deceased, one newborn died on Thursday while the other two died on Friday.

Woman gives birth to five babies at DMCH

Earlier on Thursday, 22-year-old Mansura Begum gave birth to quintuplets at the hospital. Of them, four were baby girls and another was a boy.

DMCH Indoor Medical Officer Sabiha Sultana said a newborn baby girl died shortly after birth. The remaining four children were kept in the neonatal unit.

Quintuplets usually occur naturally in 1 out of 55 million births.

 

Top News

DMCH / quintuplets / Neonatal care

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

12h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

12h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

13h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

44m | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

5h | TBS World
Is Israel violating the laws of war?

Is Israel violating the laws of war?

8h | TBS World