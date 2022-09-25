Public-private integrated efforts to strengthen primary healthcare stressed

Health

BSS
25 September, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 07:49 pm

Related News

Public-private integrated efforts to strengthen primary healthcare stressed

BSS
25 September, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 07:49 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Public-private integrated efforts has become an urgent need to infuse dynamism into the primary healthcare services for the betterment of the people, particularly the urban-based marginalized and low-income sections.

The observation came up at the opening ceremony of a two-day pre-learning workshop hosted on behalf of the USAID Local Health System Sustainability (LHSS) project at a hotel here today.

The present government under the prudent and farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly to reach the primary healthcare services to the doorsteps of the grassroots people.

So, all the government and non-government entities concerned should discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and honesty to supplement the government endeavor.

Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) AHM Khairuzzaman Liton addressed the ceremony as chief guest, while its Chief Executive Officer Dr Sharif Uddin was in the chair. RCC Ward Councilor Nuruzzaman Tuku welcomed the participants.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, Divisional Director of the Department of Family Planning Dewan Murshed Kamal, Divisional Director of Local Government Division Enamul Haque and RCC Chief Health Officer Dr Anjuman Ara Begum also spoke on the occasion.

Dr Riad Mahmud, Policy and Technical Adviser of the USAID, gave an overview of the project along with its objectives and implementation strategy during his keynote presentation.

Mayor Liton said the urban-based primary healthcare service is one of the priorities of the present government and RCC has launched the services taking the issue into special consideration.

He opined that the local government has a vital role to play to every field, particularly health, of a person from his birth to death.

Liton said they are putting their level best efforts to establish a sustainable healthcare system.

Top News

Healthcare / primary healthcare system

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBD

The world’s second-biggest fortune deserves a keener spotlight

7h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Commodity price hikes: Are int’l crises an opportunity for Bangladeshi businesses?

13h | Panorama
According to the Department of Social Services officials, the Rogi Kallyan Samity provided Tk20 crore 73 lakh to patients in 2021. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Rogi Kallyan Samity: A small lifeline for patients drowning in medical expenses

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

21m | Videos
Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

3h | Videos
Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

4h | Videos
After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh