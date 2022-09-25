Public-private integrated efforts to strengthen primary healthcare stressed

Public-private integrated efforts has become an urgent need to infuse dynamism into the primary healthcare services for the betterment of the people, particularly the urban-based marginalized and low-income sections.

The observation came up at the opening ceremony of a two-day pre-learning workshop hosted on behalf of the USAID Local Health System Sustainability (LHSS) project at a hotel here today.

The present government under the prudent and farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly to reach the primary healthcare services to the doorsteps of the grassroots people.

So, all the government and non-government entities concerned should discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and honesty to supplement the government endeavor.

Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) AHM Khairuzzaman Liton addressed the ceremony as chief guest, while its Chief Executive Officer Dr Sharif Uddin was in the chair. RCC Ward Councilor Nuruzzaman Tuku welcomed the participants.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, Divisional Director of the Department of Family Planning Dewan Murshed Kamal, Divisional Director of Local Government Division Enamul Haque and RCC Chief Health Officer Dr Anjuman Ara Begum also spoke on the occasion.

Dr Riad Mahmud, Policy and Technical Adviser of the USAID, gave an overview of the project along with its objectives and implementation strategy during his keynote presentation.

Mayor Liton said the urban-based primary healthcare service is one of the priorities of the present government and RCC has launched the services taking the issue into special consideration.

He opined that the local government has a vital role to play to every field, particularly health, of a person from his birth to death.

Liton said they are putting their level best efforts to establish a sustainable healthcare system.