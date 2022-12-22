Public awareness important to prevent HIV

The government should take steps immediately to bring down the number of HIV patients under 300 by 2030, experts opined at a meeting Thursday (22 December).

"Although the infection rate of HIV among common people is 0.01%, it is as high as 4% among people who are at risk," speakers said at the meeting jointly organised by Bangladesh Health Reporters Forum and Bandhu Social Welfare Society under the title of "Rights of Key Populations".

Emphasising the need for public awareness, the speakers said people should get tested for HIV instead of fearing it.

HIV patients can lead a healthy life undergoing proper treatment, they added.

Shale Ahmed, executive director of Bandhu Social Welfare Society said, "We don't have much time in hand if we want to eradicate AIDS from the country by 2030. We should work more urgently regarding the issue."

Dr Shah Mohammad Jashim Uddin, director at the National AIDS and STD control, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) said, the organisations have been working to prevent the transmission of HIV virus among the key population including transgender, sex workers and drug addicts. They are being provided with medication if tested positive for HIV.

But awareness is necessary at all levels including family and school to make sure that the HIV carriers are not alienated from their families and societies.