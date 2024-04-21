Professor Tahmina Banu elected to Global Pediatric Surgical leadership roles

Professor Tahmina Banu, eminent pediatric surgeon and public health activist, has been elected as the president of the Global Initiative for Children Surgery (GICS).

She is currently serving as President of the Asian Association of Pediatric Surgeons (AAPS), reads a press release.

GICS is a global consortium committed to enhancing surgical care for children worldwide.

Professor Banu is the founder director of Chittagong Research Institute for Children Surgery (CRICS) and is a trustee and senior fellow of the Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC).

She also spends time as overseas faculty in Global Surgery at the University of Oxford, United Kingdom. Dr Banu is a passionate advocate on surgical solutions for birth defects and has several innovations in such healthcare.